ACT Fibernet expands its broadband services to Andhra Pradesh

ACT Fibernet, India's 3rd largest ISP (internet service provider), has expanded its broadband services to Rajahmundry district of Andhra Pradesh which are Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Eluru and now Rajahmundry, allowing customers to access high internet broadband speed for entertainment and business needs.

As part of this move, ACT Fibernet has introduced four broadband plans bundled with the free subscription, free wifi routers, and additional data offers.

ACT Silver Plan offers 20 Mbps internet speed and 150 GB FUP limit, ACT Gold offers 30 Mbps internet speed with 200 GB FUP limit, ACT Diamond offers 50 Mbps internet speed with 250 FUP limit and ACT Platinum offers 75 Mbps internet speed with 300 GB FUP limit.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd said, "It gives me immense pleasure to extend our service offerings to the residents of Rajahmundry, we are confident that our products will transform their lives and enable them to explore new possibilities in the virtual space. This launch further stands as a testimony to our commitment to bring exceptionally fast internet broadband speeds to Indian consumers".

At Present, ACT Fibernet operates across 12 cities in India.

To recall, ACT Fibernet recently upgraded internet broadband plans for its existing customers in Hyderabad. The company has increased the speed and FUP limits for its fixed term broadband plans that will enable customers to enjoy superior internet experience at no extra cost.

Under retail monthly plans, A-Max 410 has been upgraded to 15 Mbps speed with 75 GB FUP limit from 5 Mbps speed and 60 GB FUP, A-Max Swift has been upgraded to 15 Mbps speed with 100 GB FUP limit versus its previous offering of 5 Mbps speed and 85 GB FUP. Likewise, A-Max 650 has been upgraded to 40 Mbps speed and 150 GB FUP limit from 25 Mbps speed and 100 GB FUP, A-Max Rapid FT has been upgraded to 45 Mbps speed and 175 GB FUP limit from 30 Mbps speed and 125 GB FUP.

ACT - Max 1050 has been upgraded to 75 Mbps speed to 250 GB FUP limit from 60 Mbps speed and 200 FUP, A-Max 1299 has been upgraded to 100 Mbps speed and 300 GB FUP limit from 75 Mbps speed and 250 GB FUP, ACT Incredible 1999 has been upgraded to 150 Mbps speed to 500 GB FUP limit from 100 GB Mbps and 350 GB FUP. Similarly, under SME (Small, Medium Enterprise) monthly plan, Beam fiber - 3999 has been upgraded to 300 Mbps speed and 750 GB FUP limit from 200 Mbps speed and 600 GB FUP at no additional cost.