ACT Fibernet launches 1Gbps broadband service in Bengaluru

ACT Fibernet, Fiber broadband ISP (internet service provider) has launched 1Gbps (Giga speeds, 1000 Mbps) wired broadband internet service for the city of Bengaluru.

The internet service provider has introduced curated broadband plans for retail and SME (Small Medium Enterprise) customers and under retail, ACT GIGA plan will offer 1 Gbps broadband speed with 1250 GB FUP upload and 1250 Gb FUP Download at Rs.5999 only.

In addition, customers who opt for the broadband plan for a period of 6 months can avail one-month free subscription and for 12 months avail two- months free subscription. Further, if an existing customer is upgrading the current broadband plan to Giga plan installation cost is only Rs.2500 and for new customers, installation charges are Rs.5000 only.

Similarly, under SME (Small Medium Enterprise), ACT Fibernet has introduced a new plan ACT SME GIGA Plus at Rs 15,000, while ACT SME Exceptional Plus and ACT SME Phenomenal Plus will be upgraded to 1 Gbps speeds in the near future.

"This move will further place Bengaluru in the league of select cities in the world that can boast of such futuristic technology," ACT Fibernet said.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt. Ltd said, "With the success of 1Gbps in Hyderabad, I am extremely happy to extend our services to Bengaluru. Known as the tech capital of India, we realized the city needs cutting edge/ futuristic internet technology to accelerate its development."

"We, therefore, ramped up our network with Giga technology and will now provide full coverage for individual home and corporate organization. I am confident that as we keep introducing such advanced technology across cities we will soon witness a societal transformation," Malladi said.