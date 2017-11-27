ACT Fibernet launches new plan for its customer in Bengaluru

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet has announced new entertainment package plan for its customer in Bengaluru.

Under this offer, users can enjoy a large selection of Hollywood English, Hindi, and regional cinema, exclusive TV shows and live TV channels with at 75 Mbps speed and 160 GB FUP limit at a monthly rental cost of Rs. 1149 only.

Furthermore, in this plan customers will not have to choose any of these services individually or pay an extra amount of Rs.229 each per month. Customers need to register only once for the plan through the company's website, app or call center and access unlimited entertainment content without incurring extra charges for any of the VAS services.

Sandeep Gupta, Chief Operating Office, ACT Fibernet commented,"Video streaming and watching live TV has exponentially gained momentum amongst millions of Indian users today. While we are witnessing a tremendous demand for such over-the-top (OTT) content from our customers, the need of the hour was to offer them a complete package which will meet their entertainment needs at one go without having them subscribe to multiple content providers."

Gupta said, "With our new plan we are ensuring a wholesome entertainment experience to all our customers backed with high internet broadband speed service", he further added.

The company has announced this plan in partnership with leading entertainment providers like Hooq TV, YUPP TV, and FastFilmz is bringing a bundle of entertainment content that will meet the complete entertainment needs of the customer.

Meanwhile, the company has also expanded its broadband services to Rajahmundry district of Andhra Pradesh which are Vijayawada, Vizag, Guntur, Nellore, Tirupati, Eluru and now Rajahmundry, allowing customers to access high internet broadband speed for entertainment and business needs.

As part of this move, ACT Fibernet has introduced four broadband plans bundled with the free subscription, free wifi routers, and additional data offers.

ACT Silver Plan offers 20 Mbps internet speed and 150 GB FUP limit, ACT Gold offers 30 Mbps internet speed with 200 GB FUP limit, ACT Diamond offers 50 Mbps internet speed with 250 FUP limit and ACT Platinum offers 75 Mbps internet speed with 300 GB FUP limit.