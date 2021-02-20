ACT Fibernet Now Offering High-Speed Data In Bengaluru News oi-Priyanka Dua

ACT Fibernet has revised its internet plans in the Bengaluru circle. This is the second time in two months the company has made changes in its offerings earlier packs were revised in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The revised packs now come with an increased fair usage policy, which is priced between Rs. 710 to Rs. 5,999.

ACT Fibernet Plans In Bengaluru: Details

Notably, the company is offering 10 plans in Bengaluru. These plans are known as ACT Blaze, ACT Swift, ACT Rapid Plus, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible, ACT Essential, ACT Advance, ACT Progress, and ACT Giga. The plan of Rs. 710 is now offering 500GB of data every month instead of 250GB data earlier, where users are getting 50 Mbps speed.

The Rs. 985 pack is providing 750GB data with 75 Mbps speed. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 1,085, where users are getting 1000GB data along with 150 Mbps speed; however, once the limit ends the speed will be reduced to 1 Mbps.

Another plan in the list is available at Rs. 1,185 ships 2500GB data along with 200 Mbps speed, but the FUP limit is decreased to 1 Mbps speed. The Rs. 1,485 broadband plan ships 3300GB of data along with 250 Mbps speed and FUP speed will be decreased to 1 Mbps speed.

ACT Fibernet High-Value Plans In Bengaluru

The Rs. 1,999 ships 3300GB data with 300 Mbps speed and post FUP users will get only 2 Mbps speed. The Rs. 2,999 pack is now offering 3500GB of data, whereas Rs. 3999 ACT Fibernet plan ships 4000GB of data along with 300 Mbps speed. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 4999 is providing 4500GB of data. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 5999, where users are offering 5500GB data along with 1000 Mbps speed.

Best Mobiles in India