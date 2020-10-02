ACT Fibernet Revises Broadband Plans In Chennai And Bengaluru News oi-Priyanka Dua

To counter Reliance Jio and Airtel's newly launched broadband plans, ACT Fibernet has recently revised dozens of its packs. The recent move by the ACT Fibernet shows that it does not want its users to switch on the other platforms. In fact, so far, the company has revised its broadband plans in three circles and now it is likely to add more circles in the coming days. So, we are listing all revised offers and plans.

ACT Fibernet Revised Broadband Plans In Chennai And Bengaluru

Notably, the company is offering six plans in Chennai. The plans are knowns as the ACT Basic, ACT Blaze, ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lighting, and the ACT Incredible. These six plans are now offering 750GB, 1500GB, 2500GB, 3000GB, and 5000GB data per month. Besides, the company is now providing 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 250 Mbps, and 350 Mbps speed. These plans are priced at Rs. 820, Rs. 1,020, Rs. 1,075, Rs. 1, 125, Rs. 1,325, and Rs. 1,999.

Let's talk about its revised plans in Bengaluru, where the company is offering seven plans in this circle. The first plan is now providing 150 Mbps speed along with 1,000GB data per month at Rs. 1,085. Earlier, this plan used to offer only 450GB data at 100 Mbps speed. While the second plan is now providing 200 Mbps speed along with 1,500GB data. This pack used to offer 150 Mbps speed and 650GB data at Rs. 1, 185. The third plan now ships 250 Mbps speed until 2,000GB data per month.

On the other hand, the ACT Incredible plan in Bengaluru is now offering 300 Mbps speed and 3,000GB data per month for Rs. 1,999 per month. This plan used to offer 250 Mbps internet speed along with 1,000GB data per month. Similarly, the fifth ACT Essential plan used to offer you 250 Mbps speed along with 1,500GB data and you'll get 300 Mbps speed and 3,500GB data per month. This plan is available at Rs. 2,999. There is a plan of Rs. 3,999, where you get 300 Mbps speed with 4,000GB data per month. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 4,999, which is now offering 300 Mbps speed along with 4,500 data per month.

