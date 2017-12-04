ACT Fibernet upgrades broadband speed and FUP limits in Coimbatore, offers usage limit by almost 300

Internet service provider ACT Fibernet on Monday announced the upgraded internet broadband plans for its existing customers in Coimbatore, beginning 1 December 2017.

In the newly upgraded plans, ACT Fibernet has combined the upload and download FUP which increased the FUP usage limit by almost 300 percent. Customers can now choose to consume data on uploads or downloads as per their usage behavior.

Under the retail customer plans, ACT Basic has been upgraded to 75 GB FUP limit with 15 Mbps speed from 25 GB upload FUP limit and 25 GB download FUP limit.

Similarly, ACT Rush has been upgraded to 100 GB FUP limit with 25 Mbps speed from 40 GB upload FUP limit and 40 GB download FUP limit.

ACT Sprint has been upgraded to 240 GB FUP limit with 60 Mbps speed from 70 GB upload FUP limit and 70 GB download FUP limit, ACT Race has been upgraded to 300 GB FUP limit with 80 Mbps speed from 100 GB Upload FUP limit and 100 GB download FUP limit, ACT Zoom has been upgraded to 400 GB FUP limit with 100 Mbps speed from 150 GB upload FUP and 150 GB download FUP limit, ACT Bolt has been upgraded to 500 GB FUP limit with 125 Mbps speed from 175 GB upload FUP limit and 175 GB download FUP limit.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd commented, "We constantly strive to bring the best internet speeds to our customers, and to achieve the same we keep curating our internet broadband plans basis our customer's requirements. The combination of FUP limits will help customers access high broadband speeds and consume data based on their needs and purpose".

under the SOHO (Small office, home office) plans, ACT Remarkable has been upgraded to 1000 GB FUP limit with 125 Mbps speed from 350 GB upload FUP limit and 350 GB download FUP limit, ACT Exceptional has been upgraded to 1400 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed from 500 GB upload FUP limit and 500 GB download FUP limit, has been upgraded to 1800 GB FUP limit with 150 Mbps speed from 650 GB upload FUP limit and 650 GB download FUP limit.