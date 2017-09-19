ACT Fibernet upgrades its broadband plan for its customers

India's largest non-telco ISP, ACT Fibernet has upgraded internet broadband plans for its existing customers in Hyderabad.

It has increased the speed and FUP limits for its fixed term broadband plans and for new customers the upgraded plans will be available beginning 10th September 2017.

The company said that, under retail monthly plans, A-Max 410 has been upgraded to 15 Mbps speed with 75 GB FUP limit from 5 Mbps speed and 60 GB FUP, A-Max Swift has been upgraded to 15 Mbps speed with 100 GB FUP limit versus its previous offering of 5 Mbps speed and 85 GB FUP.

Likewise, A-Max 650 has been upgraded to 40 Mbps speed and 150 GB FUP limit from 25 Mbps speed and 100 GB FUP, A-Max Rapid FT has been upgraded to 45 Mbps speed and 175 GB FUP limit from 30 Mbps speed and 125 GB FUP.

Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Pvt Ltd commented, "As one of the most favored and leading internet service provider in Hyderabad with over 70 percent market share, we understand the pulse of our customers and continuously strive towards bringing the best internet speeds to them. We recently Giga enabled the entire Hyderabad city that transformed the way internet is being consumed today."

Malladi said that "To keep the momentum going, our latest upgraded plans coupled with increased speed and higher FUP limits will allow customers to enjoy uninterrupted internet services at unmatched speeds."

Besides this, the company has also announced upgradation of its others plans like ACT - Max 1050 has been upgraded to 75 Mbps speed to 250 GB FUP limit from 60 Mbps speed and 200 FUP, A-Max 1299 has been upgraded to 100 Mbps speed and 300 GB FUP limit from 75 Mbps speed and 250 GB FUP, ACT Incredible 1999 has been upgraded to 150 Mbps speed to 500 GB FUP limit from 100 GB Mbps and 350 GB FUP.

Under SME (Small, Medium Enterprise) monthly plan, Beam fiber - 3999 has been upgraded to 300 Mbps speed and 750 GB FUP limit from 200 Mbps speed and 600 GB FUP at no additional cost.