    Last year, Airtel revamped its broadband services in the country. The company joined hands with several OTT players to offer attractive benefits to its users. Besides, the company announced the upgrade policy, which allows users to buy Xstream services.

    Airtel Expanding Xstream Services To 25 Cities: How To Avail

     

    In addition, Airtel, while announcing its March 2020 results shared that so far, it has connected 180,000 homes in 11 cities. However, Airtel is now expanding its reach to other parts of the country. In fact, the company has recently started pre-booking in 25 cities, so that it can offer its broadband services at those places via franchise tie-ups with local cable operators. Besides, the company has launched advance rental plans in those circles.

    Details About Airtel Xstream Advance Rental Scheme

    Under this scheme, Airtel is offering four plans. The plans are named as Basic, Standard, Ultra, and Premium. The first plan is offering 100GB with 16 Mbps speed at Rs. 599, while both Standard and Ultra plan ships speed up to 100 Mbps, respectively. The plans are priced at Rs. 799 and Ultra plan will cost you Rs. 1,099. On the other hand, the Premium plan is available at Rs. 1,599 that ships 300 Mbps speed until 600GB data.

    Besides, these plans are offering access to Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and Airtel Xstream with both Ultra and Premium plans. Apart from that, the company is charging an extra Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1000 for activating and wiring services. The internet service provider is also offering discounts to six months and annual packs users.

    Notably, this scheme is available in 11 cities, such as Jammu, Katra, Nashik, Prayagraj, Rajahmundry, Sikar, Alwar, Bareilly, Dehradun, and many more.

    Airtel To Expand Rental Services In 25 Cities

    The internet service provider is expanding its services Aligarh, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Dharamshala, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hosur, Jagadhari, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kakinada, Kolhapur, Kota, Mathura, Mirzapur, Muzzafarnagar, Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Shimla, Thanjavur, Tirupati, Udaipur, and Yamunanagar.

     

    The company has not shared the exact date when it is going to available in these cities. But still, it is expected the company might launch its services on June 25, 2020. Almost all broadband service providers are expanding their reach to other parts of the country as COVID-19 has increased the consumption of the internet from all parts of the country. That's why all operators want to encash from this situation.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 18:10 [IST]
