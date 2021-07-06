Airtel Launches Secure Internet Services For Xstream Fibre Users; Here's How To Use News oi-Priyanka Dua

Airtel has come up with new services for its internet customers. The company has launched a new service called Secure Internet to protect its Xsteam Fiber users against cyber threats like viruses, high-risk apps, and websites. The newly launched services are priced at Rs. 99 per month.

Airtel Secure Internet Details

Airtel Secure Internet is protecting against all threats to all devices, which are connected with the Xstream Fibre connection via the Wi-Fi connection. Notably, Secure Internet is offering several multiple security modes to fulfill all customer needs like online classes and remote working.

Airtel said that services come with Study Modes, Child Safe, and customers can block applications along with websites. Besides, the company also allowed its customers can block graphic content, which is not suitable for children. The company also highlighted that Airtel Secure Internet services will protect the vulnerable section of society.

The telecom operator comes with 30 days trial services. After that, the company will send a bill. The services also can be activated and deactivated through the Thanks application.

"Along with the speed and reliability of broadband, security is now a key requirement for customers. Secure Internet is an easy to activate and highly effective solution for making the internet safer for our customers," said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

Cyber Attacks On The Surge

The new development comes after cyber-attacks have been increased in India as per Indian Computer Emergency Response Team. Additionally, customers in India are spending more time online, working from home, entertainment, and e-commerce.

Meanwhile, the Norton Cyber Safety report said that 59 percent of Indians are a victim of cybercrime in the last one year.

For the unaware, India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel invested Rs. 100 crores in its security intelligence center. Besides, the company joined hands with Force point, Radware, Cisco, and Vmware to expand its cybersecurity solutions for its business users.

This is not the first time that the telecom operator announced something about cybersecurity. Earlier, the company warned its customers about cyber fraud as customers are not aware of the fraudsters due to a lack of awareness.

