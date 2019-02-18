ENGLISH

Airtel offers 1000 GB bonus data to broadband subscribers: Report

The Rs. 799 plan offers 500GB bonus data, while Rs. 999 will now provide 1000GB bonus data to the subscribers.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     Sunil Mittal- led Bharti Airtel is now providing 1000 GB data to its subscribers as bonus data, Telecomtalk reported.

    Airtel offers 1000 GB bonus data to broadband subscribers: Report

     

    Under this new scheme, users will also get 15 percent discounts on six months subscription whereas if anybody subscribe for the entire year, then the company is providing a 20 percent discount.

    For the unware Airtel broadband plan starts with Rs. 499, however, the bonus card comes with Rs.799. The Rs. 799 plan offers 500GB bonus data, while Rs. 999 will now provide 1000GB bonus data to the subscribers, the report added.

    Meanwhile, Airtel announced the launch of the 100th Next-Gen store in India. The Next-Gen Airtel stores aim to create excellence in every interaction with the customer.

    The futuristic design and embedded digital technologies in the stores are built on the philosophy of winning customers as friends for life.

    With the opening of the flagship Next-Gen Airtel store at Park Street, three new format stores are now LIVE in Kolkata. Airtel plans to roll out 10 Next-Gen stores across Kolkata and other major cities across West Bengal over the coming months.

    For the unaware, Ookla said that Airtel had the fastest 4G LTE speed in India during Q3-Q4 2018 with a Speed Score of 11.23 Mbps, followed by Vodafone in second with a 9.13 Mbps Speed Score and Jio and Idea at the third and fourth position respectively.

    On the general availability front, Jio's general availability was best, with users finding service in 99.3 percent of locations. Airtel was second at 99.1 percent, followed closely by Vodafone at 99.0 percent and Idea at 98.9 percent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 6:29 [IST]
