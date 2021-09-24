Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 To Kickstart From October 4 News oi-Vivek

Amazon India has officially confirmed that the Great Indian Festival 2021 will kickstart from October 4. Notably, the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 is starting from October 7. Here are some of the features and offers which will be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Offers

During the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, Amazon will be offering a 10 percent discount on HDFC credit and debit cards. Do note that, the maximum discount amount will be capped. This means, not every purchase was made during the Great Indian Festival 2021.

Besides, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users will also get a 5 percent reward with each purchase. New users who are getting Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards will get a joining bonus of Rs. 750.

As a part of the festival sale, the company will also be offering a discount on Amazon Prime membership, which will be available for Rs. 899/year in the sale duration. Do note that, even if you already have an active membership, you can still buy it at a discounted price, which will only be activated when the current membership ends.

During the course of the sale, Amazon will be launching over 1000 new products, which also include devices like smartphones and laptops.

Amazon Prime Video Channels Launched In India With 8 OTT Platforms

Amazon India has also officially confirmed the launch of the Prime Video Channels in India. Now, users with Prime subscriptions can now access content from additional OTT platforms like discovery+, Lionsgate Play, DocuBay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, manoramaMAX, and ShortsTV. Do note that, these services will not be included for free of cost, as one has to pay for the services.

However, as an introductory offering, there will be special pricing on these for the first year, where, one can subscribe to these additional OTT services at a discounted price. All the content will be available on a single platform with a unified payment solution everything can be accessed on the Prime Video app or the website.

Amazon Prime Channel Annual Subscription Charges

Discovery+ -- Rs. 299/year

Lionsgate play -- Rs. 699/year

Eros Now -- Rs. 299/year

Hoichoi -- Rs. 599/year

manoramaMAX -- Rs. 699/year

MUBI -- Rs. 1999/year

Shorts TV -- Rs. 299/year

DocuBay -- Rs. 499/year

Best Mobiles in India