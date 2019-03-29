Amazon is now letting other companies build Alexa apps for office use News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Amazon makes dozens of Alexa blueprints available for third-party companies.

Amazon is enabling third-parties to develop apps and create voice skills for office use with the introduction of Alexa for Business. Members can use one of many blueprints to develop their own voice-enabled commands on Alexa without having to write new codes.

What's interesting is that the voice apps will only be accessible to the employees of their organization and not anyone outside the company. The blueprints will have the answers to all the questions that the employees regularly ask the HR or IT desk including; "What's the guest WiFi password," "When does open enrollment start?" and "How do I set up email on my phone?"

One of the Alexa for Business blueprints can help with onboarding new employees, solve common queries, and even show pre-recorded messages. The introduction of Alexa for business is the latest effort from the e-retail giant to allow users to customize the voice assistant to fulfill their own needs.

In 2018, the company launched a set of 50 personal skills blueprint for Alexa, letting users program inside jokes, create custom games and more. Developing a voice-enabled skill for the smart assistant could take months. But the new blueprints will work like templates, allowing users to simply insert their inputs accordingly.

Amazon keeps rolling new features and skills to make the Alexa experience even better. Back in August 2018, the company a slew of new features for the voice assistant - one of which was called the "Whisper Mode."

Whisper Mode is basically something that has been requested by consumers in the past. The new mode will come in handy at a lot of instances.