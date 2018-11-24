Amazon might built a Cellular Mesh Networking device, patent reveals

Amazon might be looking into providing reliable Wi-Fi to areas where broadband is limited but mobile data are available through a wide-area mesh networking. According to a new patent, Amazon plans to build a mobile networking device which will be different from a mobile hotspot but will allow for peer-to-peer (P2P) connections across multiple sets of nodes.

The device will be exclusive to areas where there is a lack of broadband infrastructure. Each node will form its own Wi-Fi network and a mesh would be created between the two networks besides a separate backbone leading back to a "mesh network control service" through mobile data.

Amazon says that these systems will also be able to deliver its Instant Video service and other content where low latency isn't a big issue or "access patterns are predictable."

Amazon's patented device might not be in direct competition with a device like Google WiFi. Amazon doesn't have its own networking solution and the patent appears to cater to entirely different users. That might change in the coming days as the rollout of 5G will become more common it could take off really well as a means of offering internet to users without a broadband connection.

If the e-commerce giant introduces its own product that follows the mesh and P2P principles, it could give the company a head start in the market.

Amazon regularly patents new technologies which might or might not come to its products. Last month, the company patented a technology that would enable Alexa to analyze a user's voice and determine if the person is sick or depressed. based on the analysis, the company will be pushing ads to the consumer. The patent is titled "Voice-based determination of physical and emotional characteristics of users."

It's unclear what kind of ads will be pushed through the voice assistant based on the user's emotional or physical state, but someone who's sick might be asked to buy a medicine online.