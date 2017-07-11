Amazon Prime Day deals offer great discount on Apple products

Amazon Prime Day is offering great discounts on a wide range of Apple products that includes iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 and Apple Watch.

Amazon Prime Day sale is in its last few hours and there are products still up for grabs at considerably low prices. Amazon Prime Day deal is only available for Amazon Prime members for which Amazon charges an annual subscription fee of Rs. 499 in India. Users also get free access to Amazon Prime Video along with the subscription.

Prices of Apple products on Amazon Prime have been dropped considerably. iPhone 7 in black color and 32 GB storage capacity is priced at Rs. 42,999. 32 GB variant of iPhone 7 now comes with a price of Rs. 56,200 in India and while the regular discounted price of the smartphone is close to Rs. 47,000 Prime Day deal gives you the opportunity to own one for an additional discount of Rs. 5000. iPhone 7 with 128 GB storage in Jet Black color is being offered at a price of Rs. 53,999. This iPhone 7 variant has a market price of Rs. 65,200. Similarly, iPhone 7 Matte Black with 128 GB storage is being offered for Rs. 51,499.

Earlier versions of iPhone are also being offered for a discounted price. Space Grey, Silver and Gold iPhone 6s with 32 GB storage are available for Rs. 34,999 down from Rs. 46,900. iPhone 6 comes for Rs. 24,990 on Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 2 42 mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band comes for a discounted price of Rs. 27,900 which otherwise retails at Rs. 31,900.

There is still time before the Amazon Prime Day deal concludes. If you are looking forward to getting your hands on any of the aforementioned devices, now is a perfect time. However, make sure you subscribe to Amazon Prime before placing the order for your favorite Apple product.