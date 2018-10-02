Amazon to start a free video service with IMDB for Fire TV devices

Amazon and IMDB are reportedly joining forces to introduce a new and free video service. The new service will be exclusive to the Amazon Fire TV device owners, regardless of whether they are Amazon Prime members or not.

The information on the collaboration is courtesy of a new CNBC report which cites "several people with knowledge about the matter" for the details. The latest report confirms the information provided in another report that came through in late August, while also adding details like the launch time.

Amazon is said to be looking at amplifying the content that the Fire TV offers by bringing a new video service which will be free of cost by adopting an ad-supported model. The ads will primarily be visible between videos and Amazon will look to make the prospect more appealing to advertisers by letting them use the browsing data of the customers.

Currently, the details on the content are under wraps, although it is understood the new video service will provide an on-demand level of access to TV shows and movies, and "at least three major media companies" will offer to programme on the new platform. The new service is said to be announced this week between October 1 and 4 in New York.

While this will be good for the Fire TV device customers as it offers free content, it will also be very beneficial for Amazon as well. Although the company has made a major hardware push towards a smart home, its dedicated content outside its Prime membership program remained limited. With the new service aimed at Fire TV users, Amazon will have a new way to capitalize on TV advertising revenue.

