Amazon to launch it's own low-cost internet service with 3236 satellites

Amazon is working on an ambitious project called "Project Kuiper" to offer high-speed broadband service across the globe. The company is planning to provide un-interrupted internet service using 3000 satellites, which covered 95% of the world population.

Amazon has officially confirmed to Android Police that the company is indeed working on the "Project Kuiper," which is the latest initiative from the world's biggest e-commerce company. Under the new initiative, the company will launch new low-orbit constellation satellites to offer high-speed internet connection with low-latency across the globe.

Kuiper is a long-term project, which is aimed to connect more than 10 million users to the internet. Amazon will be partnering with other brands, which share a common desire to offer internet for everyone.

The company is expected to launch 3236 satellites, which will cover 56th parallel north to the 56th parallel south, which includes the 95% of the world's population. As of now, there is no mention of the time-frame for the launch of the service, and Amazon for sure will invest billions of dollars into the project to make it a successful one.

Similarly, Jio, led by Mukesh Ambani is also working on launching Jio GigaFiber, the high-speed broadband plans across the country with an affordable price tag. The service is already available in select cities, where users can get free 100Mb/s broadband internet for free, unit the official launch. Stay tuned to learn more about project Kuiper and Jio GigaFiber.

