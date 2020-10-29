Apple Developing Own Search Engine Despite Google’s Dominance; Will It Work? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Apple fanatics might soon have something new to go gaga over. The Cupertino-based company has fast tracked its efforts to build a search engine that might replace Google's search engine as default from the iPhones, reports Financial Times.

The latest iPhones that run on iOS 14 have already started providing users with their search results and direct users to websites when they type directly from the home screen. This move corroborates with the evidence that Apple has its search engine in the works. The speculations started doing rounds when Apple poached Google's head of search John Giannandrea two and a half years ago.

Recently, the US Justice Department slapped Google with an antitrust lawsuit. The search giant has allegedly "unlawfully maintained monopolies through anticompetitive and exclusionary practices in the search and search advertising markets."

Google has been the default search engine for the iPhones for more than 10 years and if the reports are to be believed, the company shells out close to $8-12 billion every year to hold on to that default status. If the DOJ blocks the deal, Apple will have to look for an alternative and what better option than to just build one for itself.

Will It Replace Google Search?

Replacing a search engine like Google might take years but considering Apple's predicted revenues to surpass $55 billion, the company can make long-term investments. Besides, Apple already controls most of the components used in its devices such as chipsets that power its iPhones, Watches, and even audio accessories including AirPods.

Only Google has managed to stick around for close to a decade as Apple's primary choice of a search engine. But that could change if the exclusive agreement comes to an end. Before any of this comes to reality, Apple wants to build a search engine of its own.

Another Google rival that Apple created back in 2012 was Apple Maps. Although it didn't take off as it was expected to be, Apple has the resources to index the web, unlike other Google rivals that license their index from Microsoft's Bing. While Apple already offers a Google alternative in its Safari browser, only time will tell how its search engine would shape up to be.

