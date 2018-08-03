Apple isn't the first company to hit 1 trillion dollar valuation

Apple reached the 1 trillion dollar valuations and it is the first US company to do so. However, it is not the first global company. In fact, PetroChina was the first brand to reach 1 trillion dollar valuation, which hit the market cap of 1 trillion dollars in 2007 itself. However, as the oil prices collapsed and the financial crisis went down-hill, the company value came down to less than $260 billion in 2008.

Apple, the trillion dollar company

Coming to Apple, it is the first public company and currently the only company with a trillion dollar valuation. As of Thursday, one Apple share is being valued at $207.39.

The stocks have been gaining value since Tuesday (1st of August 2018) and on Thursday, Apple became the first brand to reach this milestone getting ahead of brands like Amazon and Microsoft.

Originally, the company Apple was co-founded by Steve Jobs in his Garage as a personal computer's company and Steve Jobs launched the first iPhone in 2007 and the company never looked back in terms of technology and innovation.

Currently, Apple makes a whole eco-system of devices including macs, iPhone, iPads, airpods, earpods, smart speakers, and more. The major revenue generator comes from iPhones.

The Apple iPhones come with premium features and everything found on the device is either designed or manufactured by Apple and probably, Apple is the only smartphone maker which has its own team to design processor, OS, display tech, and design.

Apple iPhone X

In 2017 September, Apple launched the most anticipated Apple iPhone X (pronounced as iPhone Ten) with a premium all glass-steel design offering features like wireless charging support and water resistance. The iPhone X is also the first smartphone from the company to replace the Touch ID with Face ID to offer added security and protection to the smartphone. The Apple iPhone 10 also normalized the concept of the notch, as most of the Android smartphone manufacturers are now launching a smartphone with a notch.

Do note that, the Apple iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone launched, with a starting price of $999 and in India the iPhone price goes up to Rs 1,00,000 or more for the higher storage variants.

The company is now expected to launch three new iPhones in September 2018 (next month), where the brand is expected to launch three new iPhones. Going by the leaks and renders, the company is all set to launch at least 3 iPhones. Apple iPhone 9, Apple iPhone 9 Plus and the Apple iPhone XI.