Apple's self-driving cars meets its first ever accident

Apple self-driving car program seems to be catching up. And inevitably, a there could few technical issues that can cause the cars to collide. According to a California DMV report, Apple's autonomous car, in this case a Lexus RX 450h, met an accident last week. It's Apple's very first reported autonomous collision on California roads, a DMV spokesperson told CNET.

The report appears to have been filed by Apple, not the police. It suggests that it wasn't Apple's fault. The car wasn't moving when it got rammed by another vehicle from behind, according to Apple's description:

On August 24th at 2:58 PM, an Apple test vehicle in autonomous mode was rear-ended while preparing to merge onto Lawrence Expressway South from Kifer Road. The Apple test vehicle was traveling less than 1 mph waiting for a safe gap to complete the merge when a 2016 Nissan Leaf contacted the Apple test vehicle at approximately 15 mph. Both vehicles sustained damage and no injuries were reported by either party.

Apple has a fleet of 66 autonomous cars in California as of July, up from 27 in January. The report was first reported by Bloomberg.

