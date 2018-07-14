Atos launches Artificial Intelligence software suite to simplify AI adoption

Atos announces Atos Codex AI Suite, the most comprehensive Artificial Intelligence (AI) software suite available on the market. It is meant to support businesses and research institutes in the development, deployment and management of AI applications. With Atos Codex AI Suite data scientists now have an easy-to-use, efficient and cost-effective solution to rapidly build and deploy artificial intelligence applications, better extract value from data and develop new business opportunities.

Leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities, Atos Codex AI Suite promotes a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of scientific, industry and enterprise challenges, in areas like personal medicine, homeland security, smart cities and intelligent and autonomous data centers.

Using Atos Codex AI Suite, apps can be deployed and relocated to multiple complementary environments:

Cloud: on a wide variety of public Clouds, including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, with which Atos recently announced a global agreement.

On-premises: on any server infrastructure, including on Atos' BullSequana S server, it's BullSequana X exascale-ready supercomputer.

Edge computing: on Atos' future edge computing box, one of the first of its kind worldwide, which will enable businesses to extract and process valuable insight from data in real-time, close to the data source, to transform it into knowledge to support instantaneous decision-making while reducing costs. This break-through machine has a ruggedized design, allowing it to be used in any type of environment.

Key features and benefits

Using Atos Codex AI Suite's secure, shared environment data scientists are able to use even the most complex applications by using qualified components, applications and trained models to improve quality and rapidly develop applications.

Atos Codex AI Suite delivers optimal performance at the lowest cost, as only the most relevant resources are allocated. Cloud resources are used whenever possible and high-performance resources only when necessary.

Enables High-Performance Computing (HPC) businesses can harness the benefits of AI, overcoming the limits of traditional simulations, to develop new applications in sectors such as precision medicine, prescriptive security and person recognition.

Runs on Cloud or on-premises to ensure fast allocation of resources and applications at any time.

Availability

Atos Codex AI Suite is available from July 14, and can be purchased as a standalone software platform or together with a server infrastructure. Atos Codex AI Suite is Atos' latest innovation as part of the Atos Codex portfolio.