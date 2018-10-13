Audi, Huawei join forces for self-driving technology in China

Audi and Huawei have joined forces to make a name for themselves in China's autonomous vehicle segment. Both companies have formed a partnership to develop Level 4 self-driving technology (that is, full control in specified areas) for Chinese vehicles in addition to connected car features.

While not much information has been provided about the newly formed partnership, Huawei demonstrated a prototype Q7 SUV equipped with its Mobile Data Center, that brings together the necessary processing power for self-driving with cameras and sensors.

Both firms have signed a memorandum of understanding in July and are said to be testing since September, but haven't been vocal about their team-up until now. Audi is planning to open a development center in China in 2019.

Audi didn't have much of a choice if it wanted to enter the category in China. The Verge noted that China has many restrictions on the permissions for testing self-driving cars. China sees foreign ownership of detailed map data a security threat. Mercedes-Benz also had to partner with Baidu and other local firms to get past these regulatory issues.

Apart from Huawei, Apple has also dipped its hands in the self-driving car waters. Apple's patent gave us a peek into what the Cupertino-based company has in store for the advancement of self-driven cars. The patent comes under the moniker 'Adaptive vehicle augmented reality display using stereographic imagery.'

The patent reveals details about the display system that includes an AR system that will be capable of using a pre-generated 3D model of the surroundings. The patent also suggests that the system will offer even more details about the world around them, while on the move.

The system will also provide information about places that are away from the driver's or car's vision, enabling them to see the path ahead through the AR view. This will be useful when the visibility is poor. The pre-loaded cloud data will help giving users what would be an expected route, in case of emergency.