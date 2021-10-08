Blue Aadhaar Card Explained: What Is It, How To Apply For It News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents for every citizen. The Aadhaar Card contains the 12-digit number and all your details including your name, date of birth, and so on. We also know that Aadhaar Card plays an important role in all official works starting from banks to schools and colleges.

For the unaware, there are two types of Aadhaar cards - one is for adults and the other one is for children age below 5 which is called ''Baal Aadhaar'. In this article, we have discussed the Blue Aadhaar Card or Baal Aadhaar card.

What Is Blue Aadhaar Card/ Baal Aadhaar Card?

As above mentioned, the Blue/ Baal Aadhaar card is only for children below 5 years. For getting a regular Aadhaar card, one needs to provide biometric details like fingerprint and iris scan. However, there is no need for children to provide any biometric info.

As the name suggests, the Baal Aadhaar card comes in blue color and parents can apply for the Baal Aadhaar card. Do also note that, the Baal Aadhaar card becomes invalid once the child crosses 5 years. After that, the children need to apply for a regular Aadhaar card by giving biometric details.

Once the child turns 15 years, another biometric update will be required. One must know that the biometric update is free. If you're not aware of how to apply for a Baal Aadhaar card then let's dive into details.

How To Apply For Blue Aadhaar Card/ Baal Aadhaar Card?

Step 1: You need to collect the application form available at the Aadhaar Enrolment center.

Step 2: Then you need to submit the child's birth certificate, address details, one of the parent's Aadhaar card numbers, and mobile number.

Step 3: The child's picture will also be required.

Step 4: The child's Aadhar card number will be linked with their parent's Aadhar card.

Step 5: Once it is done, you need to collect the acknowledgment slip from the enrolment center.

Step 6: Once everything this done, you will get your Blue Aadhaar card/ Baal Aadhaar card number within 90 days.

