British review exposes Huawei's defected equipment; Another ban?

Huawei has been going through a rough patch as a result of the deteriorating relationship with the US government and other countries. To add to the misery, UK review found "significant" issues with the company's telecommunications equipment, reports The New York Times.

The report suggests, that the review found "underlying defects" with the company's software engineering and security processes. British officials noted that Huawei isn't supposed to replicate its software, which means authorities aren't able to verify the code found in the UK's wireless networks. The officials also pointed out the poor oversight of suppliers by the company that produced components for its equipment.

Fortunate for Huawei, the review hasn't led to an instant ban of the company's equipment in the country. However, it notes that hackers might be able to exploit these defects for their own good.

Despite these defects, the review acknowledges that putting a ban on Huawei's telecommunications equipment wouldn't be easy and costly as well as the company is the biggest telecommunications equipment provider in the world and supply to many countries in Europe.

Banning Huawei's equipment will also affect mobile carriers as they battle to launch their 5G networks. The British review exposes the company's defected equipment but doesn't support US' initiatives to persuade other countries to ban Huawei. Recently, Huawei accused the US government of hacking into their servers.