BSNL Launches Bharat AirFibre In Six States News oi-Priyanka Dua

The state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has expanded its AirFibre services in the country. The company has launched its services in five circles i.e Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Haryana, and Telangana.

The service is basically designed for its rural customers, and now it is planning to launch in all circles. Under this initiative, the telco will offer high-speed internet speed to its customers. The services were launched by Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The services were initially launched in January.

"The service would provide affordable voice and Internet connectivity in the country," BSNL CMD PK Purwar said. The operator pointed out that it plans to connect 2.5 lakh gram panchayats. Apart from that, the company is offering a service called Bharat Fibre in urban areas, and it giving tough competition to all private players through its Bharat Fibre plans.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans: Details

The company is offering eight plans under its broadband plan. The plans are priced at Rs. 499, Rs. 777, Rs. 1277, Rs. 1,999, Rs. 3999, Rs. 5,999, Rs. 5,999, and Rs. 16,999. The first plan is priced at Rs. 499 where the user gets 20Mbps speed and 100GB data per month. The Rs. 777 offers 500GB data at 50Mbps speed. This plan is valid for six months. While Rs. 1277 ships 750GB data at 100Mbps speed.

Another plan is available at Rs. 1,999 a long term plan offers 3GB data per day and 365 days. The rest of the plans are valid for one year and good benefits.

However, there is no confirmation about the Amazon Prime subscription.

'

Meanwhile, the company has revised its Rs.999 plan, and now it is valid for 270 days as against 220 days. This plan offers 250 minutes for calling. This plan is specially designed for calling, as the company is not providing any data.

Best Mobiles in India