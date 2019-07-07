Reliance Jio GigaFiber Effect: BSNL Revises Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

With an aim to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio GigaFiber, the State-run telecom operator BSNL is now modifying its Bharat Fiber plans.

The telco has revised seven plans and the first plan in the portfolio is Rs. 349 per month plan where the company is providing 2GB data per day at 8 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after- FUP speed, reports TelecomTalk.

In addition, this plan offers an unlimited call to the same network and Rs. 600 worth of free calls to other networks, reports added.

Another plan of Rs. 599 offers 4GB data per day at 10 Mbps speed and 2 Mbps after FUP. However, this plan offers unlimited calls to all networks without any FUP.

The Rs. 699 Bharat Fibre plan is now providing 5GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed and post FUP users will get 2 Mbps. This plan also offers unlimited calls to all networks.

While the fourth plan of Rs 749 BSNL is now providing 300GB data per month at 50 Mbps and a post-FUP speed of 2 Mbps along with unlimited voice calling to all networks and one-year Hotstar subscription for free.

The next Rs. 849 broadband plan now offers 600GB data per month at 50 Mbps, and 2 Mbps post FUP speed. The Rs. 899 offers 12GB data per day to the users at 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps speed post FUP. Besides the plan provides one year free Amazon

Prime subscription.

Lastly Rs. 999 5GB data per day to the users at 10 Mbps and 2 Mbps post-FUP speeds and one year free Amazon Prime subscription.

Launched Special SIM Cards For Amarnath Pilgrims

The telco has also launched "Special Yatra SIM Cards" for pilgrims of annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir.

The BSNL pre-loaded Yatra SIM cards are available for the Yatries a Lakhanpur Base Camp, Bagwati Nagar Jammu Base Camp, and Main Exchange Building CSC Kachi Chawni Jammu.

What We Think About The Revised Plans

There is no doubt that BSNL is sitting on a huge debt and it is trying hard to impress its customers by revising its broadband plans ahead of Jio GigaFiber Launch.

So we believe revising plans will help the company to get more customers.

Best Mobiles in India