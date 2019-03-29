BSNL WiFi hotspot vouchers start from Rs. 19 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Even users of other telcos can also use BSNL WiFi hotspot for free for 30 minutes.

At the Indian Mobile Congress 2018, Manoj Sinha, the Telecom Minister announced that by the end of 2019, the telecom operators in the country will deploy nearly one million WiFi hotspots. Now, it looks like the telcos are all set to achieve this feat. Well, the state-run telco BSNL already has a massive network of WiFi hotspot locations all over the country and others such as Airtel and Vodafone are also expending the same.

BSNL WiFi hotspot tariff vouchers

Now, BSNL has listed the tariff vouchers for WiFi hotspot on its official website. Subscribers have to credit the same to their accounts if they want access to these hotspots. As of now, BSNL has listed only four plans in the WiFi hotspot section and these are priced under Rs. 100.

The first one is the BSNL WiFi 19 plan providing 2GB of data for a period of two days and is priced at Rs. 19. The second plan is BSNL WiFi 39 plan priced at Rs. 59 offering 7GB data for a validity of seven days. The third one is BSNL WiFi 59 plan priced at Rs. 59. This one offers 15GB data for a period of 15 days. Lastly, the telco has come up with the BSNL WiFi 69 plan offering 30GB data and has a validity of 69 days.

WiFi hotspot locator

BSNL has hosted a dedicated webpage on its website for subscribers to locate the hotspots. With this hotspot locator, it is possible for users to find the nearest WiFi hotspot location just by keying in their city and circle. BSNL has deployed a total of 30,419 hotspots across 16,367 locations. You can check the complete list of BSNL WiFi hotspot locations from this link.

Interestingly, the telco has announced that even subscribers of other telcos will also access WiFi for free for a time period of 30 minutes. After this limit, they have to purchase the WiFi recharge coupons to continue using BSNL WiFi hotspot.