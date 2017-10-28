Changing domains won't give you country specific Google search results

Google is going to make a big change that would restrict the search results of users to their specific location. Users are able to search results according to various regions by simply visiting region specific domains such as google.co.in for India, google.co.uk for England etc. Google has announced that users will be directed to the localized results page specific to their location no matter which domain they visit.

Well, if you travel a lot and this news has you troubled, we have a solution for you. All you need to do is simply change the location on the google.com homepage settings. By changing the location to a specific region you will have access to search results from that region.

A blog post regarding the same read,"Today, we've updated the way we label country services on the mobile web, the Google app for iOS, and desktop Search and Maps. Now the choice of country service will no longer be indicated by domain. Instead, by default, you'll be served the country service that corresponds to your location."

Google stated that every, one in five searches is related to a location on Google and hence it has done the needful.

Google further stated,"It's important to note that while this update will change the way Google Search and Maps services are labeled, it won't affect the way these products work, nor will it change how we handle obligations under the national law."

Google has been operating many of its existing services in a similar manner. These services include YouTube and Gmail.