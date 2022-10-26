Climate Change Is Not Just Affecting Earth, But Also Its Satellites News oi -Vishal Kawadkar

Climate change is probably the biggest concern for all life on Earth. A recent study suggests climate change caused due to carbon dioxide is suppressing our planet’s ability to cleanse its upper atmosphere. It is not just affecting earthlings but also close-orbit objects such as satellites feel less drag and stay in orbit.

While it might sound great for satellite makers, who want their crafts to stay in orbit for a longer period, it’s not that simple. Due to excess CO2 that degrades the density of the upper atmosphere hazardous space debris will stay longer in orbit.

"Space debris is becoming a rapidly growing problem for satellite operators due to the risk of collisions," said study’s author Ingrid Cnossen, a research fellow at the British Antarctic Survey, "which the long-term decline in upper atmosphere density is making even worse."

Are Greenhouse Gases Actually Good?

The study used research models of the atmosphere to see how its upper sphere which spans around 56 to 310 miles above Earth’s surface has changed in the last five decades. They also examined how these shifts will change the upper sphere in the next five decades.

"Changes we saw between the climate in the upper atmosphere over the last 50 years," Cnossen's explained, "and our predictions for the next 50 are a result of carbon dioxide emissions."

This research has also confirmed that greenhouse gases actually have the opposite impact on the atmosphere despite being known for warming the surface of the Earth. As the CO2 particles get trapped in the limited heat up there, the atmosphere cools down, making a longer orbit for satellites alongside the debris of old and decommissioned spacecraft.

No One’s The Winner

While satellite makers will be happy to know that their satellites will stay in orbit for a little longer than intended, it will defeat the purpose of curbing space debris, which has been coming in the way of functional spacecraft.

New satellites might have a tough time operating in what could become a space junkyard soon. This will not only affect space operations but could also have grave consequences.

"Space debris is becoming a rapidly growing problem for satellite operators due to the risk of collisions, which the long-term decline in upper atmosphere density is making even worse. I hope this work will help to guide appropriate action to control the space pollution problem and ensure that the upper atmosphere remains a usable resource into the future," Cnossen added.

