    Coronavirus Lockdown: This Website Helps You Find Stores Open Near You

    By
    |

    To control the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Indian government announced a 21-day lockdown across the country. However, the government has ordered that daily essentials will be made available and grocery shops, pharmacies, etc. will be open across the country. As the shops might not function as usual, you might find it difficult to locate a grocery, medical store or another shop that is open near you.

    In that case, Quikr has come up with a new website that can be helpful. It has launched a new website, Stillopen.in, which has been created to resolve the issue faced by common people right now. The website will help you in finding the nearest grocery store, pharmacy, hospital, COVID-19 centers and other stores that are categorized as essentials. You will be able to find out if these stores are open or close in real-time and how far you are from the store.

    How To Know If Nearby Shops Are Open

    To find out of a nearby store is open or not, you need to follow the steps below.

    • Firstly, visit Stillopen.in website.
    • Next, key in your location or let the browser fetch the location.
    • Now, the website will display the list of grocery stores, medical stores, vegetable stores, and COVID-19 centers near you.
    • Choose your preference and the website will let you know if the stores are open or closed. Also, you will get to know the distance to the store from your location. There is an integrated map feature to help you go to the store.

    With the Stillopen website, you can also update the store status, add info on products, images, reviews, and more directly using your smartphone. As of now, the Stillopen website is available for 23 cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, Noida, Delhi, etc. Soon, this website will be integrated into the Quikr app.

     

    This is a good initiative taken by Quikr during the coronavirus outbreak as it adds more convenience to users and encourages them to stay at home without venturing out for unnecessary things. Also, buyers can go to the respective shop after confirming that it is open.

    Read More About: news internet
    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020

    X