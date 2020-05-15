COVID-19: Indian Railways To Offer Full Refund To People Unfit To Travel News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The coronavirus pandemic is what has called for an emergency lockdown situation across the globe. Even in India, the day-to-day lifestyle has been affected badly. Businesses and schools have been shut for over a month now. Even the pubic modes of transportations like busses and trains have halted their services temporarily to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. As a sign of respite, the Indian Railways has announced a refund policy for the affected commuters.

Indian Railways Refund Policy For Coronavirus Patients

The Indian Railways will be giving a refund to people who will be not allowed to continue their journey or even board the train if they show any symptom of coronavirus infection. In a statement, the Railways said, "If during screening, a passenger has the very high temperature/symptoms of COVID-19, he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such a case, a full refund shall be provided to the passenger."

Certain guidelines have also been shared by the Railways ministry for the refund policy as to when and who can avail the same. For instance, a complete refund will be given to the PNR with a single passenger. If the PNR is for a group then along with the unfit passenger the remaining ones can also deboard and get a complete refund.

But, if one of the passengers is de-boarding then the refund can be claimed for that single passenger. It is worth noting that a passenger who is claiming for a refund will need to fill an online TDR. This needs to be filled within 10 days from the date of the travel and once all the TTE certificates have been issued post the examination.

This is a good move by the Indian Railways considering the economy is already taking a toll and a number of jobs are at risk. The railways' services are expected to begin its services soon and with all the measures in place, it should allow for a lower spread rate during the commute.

via

Best Mobiles in India