Just In
- 1 hr ago Nubia Red Magic 5G Gaming Smartphone Confirmed To Feature Wireless Cast
-
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S-Pen Lands In India For Rs. 38,999 Onwards
- 2 hrs ago Realme Loses Market Share After Festival Season: Report
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020: Last Chance To Buy Best Mid-Range Smartphones With Discounts
Don't Miss
- Sports India are the best side but we will challenge them, says Kiwi Ross Taylor
- News Bomb at Mangalore airport: CCTV shows suspect had second bag in his possession
- Movies Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt Rubbishes Reports Of Getting Injured On Sets
- Automobiles TVS Star City Plus BS6 Teaser Released: Launch On 25 January
- Finance ICICI Bank Launches Cardless Cash Withdrawal Facility: Know How It Works
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In 2020
- Lifestyle Here Are Fashion Lessons From Deepika Padukone In How To Slay It In Formal And Glamourous
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Cyber Threat Incident Report By Kaspersky Reveals Interesting Stats
Kaspersky -- a brand known for anti-virus and cybersecurity has released an interesting report with respect to cyberthreat incidents in India. This presentation by the company gave us deep insights into the various cyber threats happening across the country.
According to the report, 38.8 percent of Indian Kaspersky users were attached at least once in 2019. Do note that, this number was 40.4 percent in 2018 and the decrease in the number of attacks is a good thing. In 2019 alone, the company was able to detect 142,250,268 threats via various Kaspersky products.
APAC Infections Have Come Down In India
According to the report, APAC or Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control, 72.12 percent of Indian users were infected in 2018 and India was the 7th most APAC infected country in the world. This has drastically gone down in 2019, where 63.02 percent of Indian users are reported to be infected in 2019 and India is currently in the 12th most infected country, according to APAC.
Threat Distribution In India
According to the report, over 39 percent of users have faced riskware related threats, 35 percent of people faced adware related threats and 26 percent of people malware-related threats in India in 2019. If we compared these numbers to 2018, there is a decrease in malware-related threats whereas the threats related to riskware have increased significantly.
This means people are getting educated about malware. However, there is an increase in the use of a certain type of software that might be considered risky.
Pornware Is Not An Issue
Pornware is also one of the issues that many might face in the modern world. However, according to Kaspersky's report (2018 and 2019), threat related to Pornware is less than one percent and is that big of a deal. Pornware is something that might infect a system and will be packed into a pornographic content like a video, app, or a web link.
Detection Percentage Has Come Down
Compared to 2018, there is a drop in detection percentage across the country. This is a good and a bad thing. On one aspect, software and cybersecurity solutions have started detecting and stopping a threat that might cause some issues. On the other aspect, threats have become smarter and stronger making cybersecurity solutions obsolete.
Malware Campaigns In India
According to the report, multiple malware campaigns happened in India in 2019, and Bengaluru is the most hit place in the country with over 28 malware campaigns and Mumbai bags second place with 22 campaigns.
Bengaluru is known as the IT hub of India and Mumbai as the financial hub. These numbers indicate that hackers are targeting high-profile cities to get better results.
-
19,990
-
22,300
-
29,862
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,998
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
64,882
-
34,998
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
42,900
-
19,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000
-
20,580