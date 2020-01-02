ENGLISH

    Delhi Metro Offering Free Wi-Fi Services At Airport Express Line

    By
    |

    With an aim to provide free internet to commuters, Delhi Metro has launched free Wi-Fi services in its Airport Express Line. The Airport Express Line operates from New Delhi Metro Station to Indira Gandhi International Airport. This is the first time in India that trains will offer Wi-fi services. At present, these services are only available in China, South Korea, and Russia.

    Delhi Metro Offering Free Wi-Fi Services At Airport Express Line

     

    "The facility titled "Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi" will be available on all six stations of the Airport Express Line. As of now, passengers will be able to log in simply by searching for Wi-Fi options and log into "Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi," DMRC said in a statement. In fact, DMRC is now planning to extend this service to more stations.

    Moreover, DMRC has joined hands with Techno Sat Comm, which is providing Wi-Fi in Delhi- Howrah Rajdhani Express. Under this partnership, the company will use "T-Track 2.0 Wave 2 Solution". This technology has been used in all high- speed trains globally.

    "The free Wi-Fi will be an additional facility for the passengers on the Airport Express Line. The 22.7-kilometer long corridor comprising of six stations is continuously registering a steady increase in ridership with the total ridership figure crossing 50,000 passengers in a day in August earlier this year," DMRC added.

    DMRC also informed that this facility will allow users to use standard applications such as Facebook, email, chat, video chat, streaming of cricket and football match. However, there is no information that this facility will allow users to watch OTT apps like Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

    Apart from that, DMRC intimated that the Delhi Metro is already offering Wi-Fi facility at four metro stations -- Kashmere Gate, Hauz Khas, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk. This step by the DMRC seems really good, as almost all telecom operator fails to offer good internet speed in the metro.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
