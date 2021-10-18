Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free High-Speed Wi-Fi: How To Access It And Is It Safe? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Who doesn't love free Wi-Fi? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC has announced free high-speed Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yello Line. All 37 stations on this line will have access to free Wi-Fi, which the commuters can tap into. To note, the Delhi Metro Yello Line connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free Wi-Fi

Going into the details, the new free Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line will help commuters to stay connected. The DMRC believes the free Wi-Fi network on the metro will help students traveling to the northern side of Delhi, Delhi University campus, for instance.

The DMRC notes that there are more than 330 access points installed at 37 stations on this line. To note, the Delhi Metro Blue Line and Airport Express Line already have free Wi-Fi service.

Delhi Metro in its efforts to continuously enhance travel experience for its commuters, has introduced the facility of free high speed wifi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line from today. To read more about the facility click here: https://t.co/UThoV82HWy — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 17, 2021

"With the launch of Wi-Fi at all stations on the Yellow Line, OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro network. This free Wi-Fi is being provided by a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm," DMRC said in an official statement.

Delhi Metro Free Wi-Fi: How To Access?

Accessing the free Wi-Fi on the Delhi Metro is quite easy and you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Firstly, open the Wi-Fi settings page on your phone and select OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi

Step 2: Next, you will need to enter your phone number and an email id

Step 3: You will now get an OTP on your phone, which you need to enter in the space provided

Step 4: Next, users have to agree to the terms and conditions, and then select connect

Step 5: This will connect you to the free Wi-Fi network on the Delhi Metro

Free Wi-Fi On Delhi Metro: How Safe Is It?

Generally, users are recommended to avoid connecting their phones and other gadgets to public Wi-Fi. When there's a public network, users are prone to hacks and data thefts. That said, you can safely use your phone via public Wi-Fi with a VPN. Plus, you can turn off File Sharing and AirDrop options on your phone for added safety.

Best Mobiles in India