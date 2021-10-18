Just In
- 2 min ago OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Price Leaked Online Ahead Of Official Announcement; What To Expect?
- 1 hr ago Vivo T1, Vivo T1X Renders Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Is It Rebranded Version Of iQOO Z5 Series?
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 18; Get Spirit of Booyah, Special Ops Loot Crate
- 24 hrs ago Apple Has A Plan To Make Your Existing MacBooks Look Old: MacBook Pro With Notch Incoming?
Don't Miss
- Movies Kunal Kapoor Has Gone Through A Full Cycle, Says Filmmaker Are Now Calling Him An Interesting Actor
- News Indian security forces get non-lethal weapons inspired by traditional weapons to tackle Chinese army
- Finance 3 Must Know Account Safety Rules By SBI To Counter Scammers
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: Can't count any team out in T20s, says Scotland captain Coetzer
- Education UKSSSC Stenographer Test Admit Card 2021 Released, Steps To Download UKSSSC Stenographer Admit Card 2021
- Automobiles New Ducati Multistrada V2 And V2 S Revealed
- Lifestyle Turmeric For Depression: Does It Help Ease The Symptoms? How To Use
- Travel Rajasthan's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free High-Speed Wi-Fi: How To Access It And Is It Safe?
Who doesn't love free Wi-Fi? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC has announced free high-speed Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yello Line. All 37 stations on this line will have access to free Wi-Fi, which the commuters can tap into. To note, the Delhi Metro Yello Line connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.
Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free Wi-Fi
Going into the details, the new free Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line will help commuters to stay connected. The DMRC believes the free Wi-Fi network on the metro will help students traveling to the northern side of Delhi, Delhi University campus, for instance.
The DMRC notes that there are more than 330 access points installed at 37 stations on this line. To note, the Delhi Metro Blue Line and Airport Express Line already have free Wi-Fi service.
Delhi Metro in its efforts to continuously enhance travel experience for its commuters, has introduced the facility of free high speed wifi service from all Metro stations of its Yellow Line from today. To read more about the facility click here: https://t.co/UThoV82HWy— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 17, 2021
"With the launch of Wi-Fi at all stations on the Yellow Line, OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro network. This free Wi-Fi is being provided by a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm," DMRC said in an official statement.
Delhi Metro Free Wi-Fi: How To Access?
Accessing the free Wi-Fi on the Delhi Metro is quite easy and you need to follow these steps:
Step 1: Firstly, open the Wi-Fi settings page on your phone and select OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi
Step 2: Next, you will need to enter your phone number and an email id
Step 3: You will now get an OTP on your phone, which you need to enter in the space provided
Step 4: Next, users have to agree to the terms and conditions, and then select connect
Step 5: This will connect you to the free Wi-Fi network on the Delhi Metro
Free Wi-Fi On Delhi Metro: How Safe Is It?
Generally, users are recommended to avoid connecting their phones and other gadgets to public Wi-Fi. When there's a public network, users are prone to hacks and data thefts. That said, you can safely use your phone via public Wi-Fi with a VPN. Plus, you can turn off File Sharing and AirDrop options on your phone for added safety.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
29,999
-
31,500
-
56,000
-
11,999
-
5,799
-
6,999
-
20,999