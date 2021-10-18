ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free High-Speed Wi-Fi: How To Access It And Is It Safe?

    By
    |

    Who doesn't love free Wi-Fi? The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC has announced free high-speed Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yello Line. All 37 stations on this line will have access to free Wi-Fi, which the commuters can tap into. To note, the Delhi Metro Yello Line connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

     
    Free Wi-Fi Comes To Delhi Metro Yellow Line: How To Access?

    Delhi Metro Yellow Line Gets Free Wi-Fi

    Going into the details, the new free Wi-Fi service on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line will help commuters to stay connected. The DMRC believes the free Wi-Fi network on the metro will help students traveling to the northern side of Delhi, Delhi University campus, for instance.

    The DMRC notes that there are more than 330 access points installed at 37 stations on this line. To note, the Delhi Metro Blue Line and Airport Express Line already have free Wi-Fi service.

    "With the launch of Wi-Fi at all stations on the Yellow Line, OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro network. This free Wi-Fi is being provided by a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm," DMRC said in an official statement.

    Delhi Metro Free Wi-Fi: How To Access?

    Accessing the free Wi-Fi on the Delhi Metro is quite easy and you need to follow these steps:

    Step 1: Firstly, open the Wi-Fi settings page on your phone and select OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi

    Step 2: Next, you will need to enter your phone number and an email id

    Step 3: You will now get an OTP on your phone, which you need to enter in the space provided

    Step 4: Next, users have to agree to the terms and conditions, and then select connect

    Step 5: This will connect you to the free Wi-Fi network on the Delhi Metro

     

    Free Wi-Fi On Delhi Metro: How Safe Is It?

    Generally, users are recommended to avoid connecting their phones and other gadgets to public Wi-Fi. When there's a public network, users are prone to hacks and data thefts. That said, you can safely use your phone via public Wi-Fi with a VPN. Plus, you can turn off File Sharing and AirDrop options on your phone for added safety.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: wi-fi internet news
    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X