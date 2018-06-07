Dell and Tata ClassEdge collaborate to address the role of technology in education

Dell has announced a collaboration with Tata ClassEdge- a provider of technology-based learning solutions. The partnership is resultant to meeting the common objective of taking digital training to schools and equipping teachers with the requisite knowledge of implementing technology in classrooms. This collaboration expands the reach of Dell Aarambh, through Tata ClassEdge network on educational institutions.

Dell's Aarambh initiative addresses the key roadblock faced by parents and teachers who, while realizing the importance of the personal computer (PC) in education, want to continuously stay abreast with latest developments in use of PC for better learning. The collaboration will enable Dell Aarambh initiative to scale up its reach to the Tata ClassEdge school community, while the Dell Aarambh schools will gain from Tata ClassEdge's suite of e-learning solutions. Tata ClassEdge's 'Principal Leadership Program' that aims to equip school principals with strategic thinking and leadership skills will also be extended to the school principals who are part of the existing Dell Aarambh schools.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Sanjay Radhakrishnan, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata ClassEdge said, "At a time when technology has become integral to our lives, it is essential that school education should also be in sync with the way students and teachers interact outside the classroom. Technology in education can transform the process with interactive teaching tools leading to improved learning outcomes. Our partnership with Dell will enable us to expand our reach to Dell Aarambh schools and introduce them to our comprehensive instructional solutions in teaching, learning, assessing and connecting communities."

Ritu Gupta, Marketing Director, Dell Consumer & Small Business, India said, "For the new India that is sprinting among emerging economies, it is our teachers and students who need to become advocates of technology in education. Dell Aarambh is our commitment in building the confidence and capability among teachers who are educating the future workforce. For us, partnering with TATA ClassEdge is a positive step in this direction, as we come together to address a unified goal. The fact is that most of India still needs to visualize the benefits using personal computers. It is important that more such collaborations solidify the concept of technology in education."

Digital learning solutions from TATA ClassEdge is now used across 1,400 schools across India by more than 100,000 teachers. Dell Aarambh, now in its 2nd year, has reached over 75,000 teachers across 4,000+ schools in 79 cities. Teachers have been trained in basic as well as advanced PC usability which they can incorporate easily into teaching learning experiences.

Partnership with Tata ClassEdge in the beginning of 2018 is a testimony to Dell's belief in adoption of PC technology to help Indian students become true digital Indians.