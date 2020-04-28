Demand For Fixed Broadband Lines Increase Amid Lockdown News oi-Priyanka Dua

The demand for fixed broadband lines has been increased, ever since; the lockdown was introduced in the country. The demand has surged to 25 to 30 percent since March 25. This shows that people are moving towards broadband and Wi-Fi services at home.

"The subscriptions to fixed broadband, especially in the urban areas, have surged because millions are working from home. Consequently, data usage has darted up 25-30 percent since the lockdown began on March 25, 2020. This spike in consumption, however, has led to slower data speeds," Crisil said in a report.

The report said that there are only 18 million subscribers in the country due to a price war and Coronavirus pandemic."The Covid-19 driven lockdown has come as a Godsend to the fixed broadband sector, which has been stagnating with subscribers at 18-19 million since 2016 because of the intense price war in the mobile telephony space," Mumbai-based rating agency said.

Data Consumption Decrease Reduced Speed In India

The report said that increased data consumption has decreased internet speed in the country. It said the consumption and request for new data connection is the all-time high in India. The firm also added this has affected the mobile data speed, and telecom operators are facing more pressure to fulfill the demand.

"Although 4G offers lower speed than fixed broadband, it served the purpose all this while, especially with the increasing affordability of smartphones," the firm said.

Offers Announced By Fixed Broadband Line Service Providers

BSNL has extended the validity of its work from home plans until May 19. These plans were launched in March, where it is offering 5GB data per day along with 10 Mbps speed. The plan is available in all circles, including Andaman and Nicobar.

Secondly, JioFiber has announced that it is offering double data with all its broadband plans. Besides, the company has launched a plan, where it is offering free speed up to 10 Mbps to all households. MTNL has launched plans for its enterprise customers. Lastly, Airtel has launched four plans for its cooperative clients.

It is worth noting that fixed broadband lines have always faced competition with telecom operators as they are offering double data benefits at very affordable prices. However, now it is expected that the lockdown will increase the user base of broadband users in the country.

