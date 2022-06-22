Dilli Bazaar E-Portal To Go Live In December 2022; Everything You Need To Know News oi-Rohit Arora

Delhi government's ambitious project 'Dilli Bazaar' will go live in December 2022 with 10,000 vendors. The e-portal will serve as a guide to local markets and will allow shoppers across the globe to take a virtual tour of the city's key markets such as Chandani Chowk, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Connaught Place, etc. The domestic e-portal will also allow online buyers to shop on the lines of other e-commerce sites.

Dilli Bazaar will offer view virtual market tours to customers whereby they can view the streets and shops on the market. It is not yet clear if the virtual marketplace will offer a real-time view of the Delhi markets or will show shops with respective product listings.

The vision behind the move is to showcase Delhi's unique markets on a virtual platform; expose the city's businesses to buyers globally; facilitate businesses to be set up, grow and diversify and provide a credible and affordable e-commerce platform for trades, it said.

This is a first-of-its-kind project in India intended to make over 1 lac shops a part of the 24-hour digital storefront. As there will be no setup fees associated with the government's e-portal, products are expected to cost considerably less than those on mainstream e-commerce portals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat said, "Every trader & retailer of Delhi will be able to display and sell their products to the world on Dilli Bazaar." The listed shopkeepers will be verified by the market association. Besides, a dedicated agency will be appointed to manage all logistics of the e-portal operations.

Moreover, the portal will provide all shopkeepers with a personalized digital storefront to help them list products in their shops on the e-portal. As a customer, you will have the option to search for a shopkeeper, market or a product by name.

As per a report, the Dilli Bazaar e-portal will adopt the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) protocol to establish an open network of e-marketplaces in Delhi. The network will help shift buyer and seller transactions from closed platforms to decentralized open networks. As per a statement issued by the Delhi government, the project will empanel vendors and kick it off from five markets and then gradually implement it in every market in Delhi.

Needless to say, Dilli Bazaar will serve as a repository of verified sellers of the capital with comprehensive product catalogues. The ambitious project will also bring transparency to the e-commerce business in India.

Best Mobiles in India