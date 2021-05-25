Domino's India Massive Data Breach: 18 Crore Users’ Data Lands On Dark Web News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Data breach remains one of the biggest concerns for not just an average user but a professional or an organisation. Despite several advancements in cybersecurity, the data getting compromised is something we hear frequently. In the past, we have heard of some big names that weren't able to safeguard user's data from hackers. Dominos India is the latest one to take a hit. Here are all the details:

Domino's Data Breach: How Many Users In India Are Affected?

Domino's India is the latest victim of a cyberattack that has leaked the details of over 18 crore of its users. This is one of the biggest data leaks in India in recent years. The data breach has been first brought to notice by Rajshekhar Rajharaia who is a cyber-security researcher.

Rajharia has been actively notifying users in the country of such cyber-crimes and scams, According to the researcher, the attack on Domino's server has compromised users' data such as name, mobile numbers, email Ids, and also contact address. The hackers have made this data public which is another major concern.

The post shared on Twitter suggests the users who have placed an order from Domino's are likely to be a victim of this data leak. The security researcher has also claimed that a separate search engine has been developed by these hackers and is available on the Dark Web.

So the data leak is being further misused to spy on the users. This search engine has allowed people to look up any mobile number and get details on his/her past locations along with date and time. The tweet says, "The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people.

It further adds, "Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy."

Here's What Domino's Say

Domino's parent company Jubilant FoodWorks has confirmed the reports of a data breach on its servers. But, in a statement released the company has assured the financial data of users haven't been compromised. Also, this attack hasn't affected the business operations.

The company is assured that the matter is being investigated by experts and also necessary measures have been taken. The company also adds that it isn't storing financial details such as credit card or banking details that might lead users to lose money in case of such attacks.

Does This Mean We Are Safe?

While Domino's is emphasizing that the attack doesn't compromise the financial details of a customer, the breach still has given access to other personal details. So while the company claims we are safe, we are not.

As the researcher has pointed out, the separate search engine is allowing other miscreants to use this data to get the GPS locations, contact numbers and address. This is what needs to be addressed in priority.

Best Mobiles in India