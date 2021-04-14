DoT To Examine SpaceX' Starlink Satellite Internet Pre-Sell Offer News oi-Priyanka Dua

DoT is likely to investigate SpaceX's Starlink pre-sell offer in India. The ministry will examine that if the company is violating any telecom or technology laws of the country via its pre-sell offer. This update comes soon after Broadband India Forum asked Government authorities to block Starlink from pre-booking.

The Department of Telecommunication is expected to go through all provisions under the Indian Wireless Act, Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act, and Satcom policy, reports ET. The report said the ministry might send notice to the company if it is violating any telecom regulation.

Starlink Issues In India

Notably, Starlink doesn't have any ground station in India, which is why both Department of Space (DoS) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) want to know the reason behind this offer. Besides, the company doesn't have any authority of satellite frequency and permission from DoT and ISRO for offering the beta services in India.

OneWeb And Amazon Are Plans For Satellite Internet

Apart from these issues, both OneWeb and Amazon don't want Starlink to launch its operations in India. Also, the BIF wants to ban Starlink. The BIF is representing OneWeb, Amazon, Google, Hughes, and Microsoft in the country. It is worth noting that OneWeb is also joining hands with several Governments for its services. The company has joined hands with Kazakhstan Government, while Amazon is also planning to invest $10 billion in its Project Kuiper.

On the other hand, Starlink offers its services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom. It is expected to launch its services in India by 2022, despite facing regulatory hurdles. However, a satellite industry body said that the Government will consider the application.

"SpaceX is yet to launch its services as per their 2022 plan in India. It is premature to tag it as not qualifying when they intend to launch their satellite broadband service in the future, subject to national licensing requirements," Anil Prakash, director-general SiA-India said.

The Government might allow Starlink to start its operations as it wants to attract international companies. However, Starlink will need to follow all rules and regulations of technology and the Telecom Act.

