Elon Musk Announces Doge-1 Satellite: Doge To The Moon, Literally

Many cryptocurrency, especially Dogecoin enthusiasts got flabbergasted when the price of the Dogecoin crashed, as soon as the Saturday Night Live's Elon Musk episode aired. It was anticipated that with SNL, featuring Elon Musk, the price would hike to $1, instead, it crashed and came down to less than half of that.

Dogecoin, which was created as a joke, is currently one of the most trending cryptocurrencies in the world. Doge to the moon is also one of the most used phrases on Twitter, hinting at the skyrocketing price of Dogecoin. It now looks like Elon Musk has taken this saying literally, and is all set to launch a satellite named Doge-1.

Doge-1 Satellite Details

Doge-1, as the name suggests is the first satellite from the Doge series. As of now, there is no information if there will be more satellites in the Doge series. According to Elon Musk's tweet, the payment for this mission will be made using Dogecoin.

This is also the first crypto to reach space, and the first meme to reach space, setting new records in the crypto and space community. According to the tweet, the Doge-1 satellite will be carried by a SpaceX rocket in 2022. Though the valuation of Dogecoin is nowhere near that of Bitcoin or Ethirum, it is currently the most trending cryptocurrency online.

If Elon Musk can send a car to space, he can definitely send the Doge-1 satellite with a Dogecoin. This news from one of the richest persons on the earth should help Dogecoin to recover, and there is a high chance that it will reach $1 or Rs. 75 valuation in the next weeks.

SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year



– Mission paid for in Doge

– 1st crypto in space

– 1st meme in space



To the mooooonnn!!https://t.co/xXfjGZVeUW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2021

Reaction To This Tweet

People have made hilarious comments on Elon Musk's original tweet, stating Dogestronauts, which is again a made-up world, and how Doge is becoming a new lifestyle rather than just being a cryptocurrency. People are also commenting to share Dogecoin if someone follows them on Twitter.

Some people are even tweeting that they just have a handful of Dogecoin, and they won't sell them until they can buy a Telsa using those coins (they might have to wait for a couple of years). Nonetheless, there is a high trend towards the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, and Elon Musk is acting as Dogecoin/Cryptocurrency influencer, which is a job he himself has created.

