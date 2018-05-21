Elon Musk ridicules another future tech, says it could chop off your head

Last week it was discovered that Elon Musk wants to charge $1 for a 150 mph ride through Los Angeles inside a tube. What you might not have noticed that Elon Musk is planning another future-tech competitor. It seems that Musk believes flying cars are going to be a failure. In fact, he thinks they could potentially chop your head off.

"There will be zillions of these things flying all over the place and, inevitably, somebody's not going to service their car properly and they're going to drop a hubcap and it's going to guillotine somebody," said Musk, speaking at his event for The Boring Company.

This isn't the first time Elon Musk has rubbished an idea of a future tech. Elon Musk believes that in the age of AI, humans can create "an immortal dictator from which we would never escape." Musk can be seen saying this in the latest documentary called "Do You Trust This Computer?"

In 2017, Musk warned that AI could be responsible for World War III. Later he also suggested the government to regulate the technology as it could be "the greatest risk we face as a civilization."

In the documentary, Musk mentions a terrorizing possibility: The AI built by authoritarian governments could outlive individual leaders or parties, building a permanent state of domination. Considering Russia is already using algorithms to weaken democracies, and China has plans to launch a Social Credit System that will monitor the citizens by 2020, this doesn't seem unreal.

Elon Musk also paid for the documentary to be free on Vimeo for the whole weekend. "It's a very important subject," he said at the film's premiere in Los Angeles. "It's going to affect our lives in ways we can't even imagine right now."

Elon Musk has also been in a war of words with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Musk also removed the company Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX, in favor of the ongoing Cambridge Analytica scenario, joining former Facebook users in the protest. Musk, in a Twitter exchange with a BuzzFeed reporter, said that he "didn't realize" SpaceX had a Facebook page and Tesla's page "looked lame anyway." Both company pages were taken down soon. Although Elon Musk did remove the pages from Facebook, he believes that Instagram is ok as long as it works independently.