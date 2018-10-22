Elon Musk's underground 'Loop' is coming sooner than you think

We might not have to wait long to see Elon Musk's Boring Company opening its futuristic, high-speed underground traffic shortcut. According to a new tweet from Musk, the new service will offer test rides to the public as soon as December 11.

Elon Musk tweeted that the first test tunnel for his underground "loop" transit concept "is almost done" and after the event on December 10, the public will be offered free rides in the tunnel at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Loop has been described as a big 'skate' or a platform that is capable of carrying a vehicle under and around the city of Los Angeles at speeds up to 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

The first tunnel is almost done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2018

Musk also revealed the plans for a system of stations across the Los Angeles metro area. He plans on including transit pods that can carry pedestrians and cyclists through the subterranean system. He also told that the fare would be $1 per passenger. Loop is actually different from Musk's Hyperloop concept, which is more like a train traveling inside a pressurized tube at ultra-fast speeds over longer distances.

Elon Musk has a reputation for often delaying the timelines, which prompted a user to take a dig at him asking whether the December 10 date is "in real time or Elon time?"

"I think real," Musk responded.

Previously, Elon Musk also announced the SpaceX's first passenger for the Moon trip. Yusaku Maezawa, 42, will be the first passenger to into space through SpaceX's BFR. Maezawa is a Japanese billionaire and founder of online fashion mall Zozotown. Musk previously hinted the first person to go on this trip might be Japanese.

Maezawa has a reputation of shelling out big bucks. He once dropped over $110 million (£84 million, AU$154 million) on a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in 2017.

Besides, Musk's Tesla seems to be ending its offer of free, unlimited Supercharger access. The service was supposed to end in early 2017 but it continued for some reason. Unless you plan on getting a regular Model 3, you could get the no-cost charging by ordering your EV with a referral code from an existing owner.