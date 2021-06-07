Elon Musk Targeted Cyberattack By Anonymous Group; Why Did It Happen? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk is one of the latest victims of a cyberattack, who are liable for some of the biggest scams in recent days. The Tesla CEO was targeted by a group of hackers by the name Anonymous, who claims Musk's use of power over the cryptocurrency markets in recent times. To note, the same group of hackers has previously targeted organizations like PayPal, Scientology, and others.

Elon Musk Hacked

The report comes from TMZ, who notes the Anonymous account has now attacked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a video uploaded by the hackers, the group say the reason behind the attack is Musk's power and influence over the cryptocurrency markets and the arrogant way he uses it, which they believe has gone far enough.

The video further elaborates about the Bitcoin rate fluctuations, which has reacted to Musk's words and his tweets. The TMZ report further says that even though "Musk has positioned himself as concerned about the environment with Tesla's pivot away from Bitcoin, he doesn't practice what he preaches within the company itself - hurling many allegations against him and Tesla's practices at large."

From the looks of it, the new hack is a direct attack on Musk's personality as well. The group has further taken a personal route, saying Musk suffers from a superiority complex, and further criticized him for calling himself the 'Emperor of Mars'. Nevertheless, the attack seems to be directly linked with Musk's tweets about cryptocurrency, particularly about Bitcoin and dogecoin.

Elon Musk Hacked: Why Did It Happen?

To note, Elon Musk is one of the most influential persons in the world, especially when it comes to cryptocurrency. Musk often tweets his opinions on Bitcoin and Dogecoin. A massive fluctuation occurred with Bitcoin when Musk's Tesla first tweeted about accepting Bitcoin as payment for future cars, and later withdrawing the option over environmental concerns.

Presently, Bitcoin is priced at roughly Rs. 26.5 lakhs. That's not all. Musk has been one of the sole reasons for the rise of Dogecoin's value. His constant tweets about Dogecoin and taking it to the moon has given the crypto a sharp rise in value.

These fluctuations and influence over crypto value is what caused the attack, Anonymous says. "Elon is not a friend to the common man,", something that the group considers themselves to be, the video concluded.

