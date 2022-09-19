Elon Musk’s Tesla Lands Into Another Autopilot Controversy; What’s It This Time? News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

Elon Musk’s Tesla might be in deep waters again. The company has been dragged to court in a proposed class action. The complaint puts Tesla’s Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving features in question. Well, these features have always been a subject of controversy, as 273 Tesla vehicles have been involved in crashes since 2021, according to Washington Post.

Briggs Matsko, the plaintiff, in his complaint said that the carmaker is misleading people by touting these features as foolproof and likely to launch soon. Matsko, who drives a 2018 Tesla Model X, claims to have spent an extra $5,000 to get the company’s Enhanced Autopilot feature.

Tesla’s Strategy To Sell More Cars?

However, Matsko recently told Reuters, "Tesla has yet to produce anything even remotely approaching a fully self-driving car." Disappointed by Tesla’s capabilities, Matsko sued the company to create awareness among potential buyers about what he believes is misleading on Tesla’s end.

Matsko also said that the EV carmaker has been hyping up self-driving cars for many years, and he believes it was the company’s move to “generate excitement” about its brand. This might have allowed the company to attract investors and enjoy a surge in its stock prices.

Tesla Staying Mum Over The Matter

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in San Francisco; however, the damages sought for Tesla users are unspecified. It includes people who own or leased a Tesla vehicle with the aforementioned features since 2016.

Tesla itself has previously cleared that the Autopilot feature enables the vehicle to accelerate, steer, and brake within its lane. Full Self-Driving also allows the car to follow traffic lights and change lanes if required.

However, Tesla warns that despite these features, the vehicle will "require active driver supervision," and the driver should always have their hands on the steering. This state of things coupled with some consumers’ impression of autonomous cars might have forced some Tesla owners into believing that they did not receive what they expected.

