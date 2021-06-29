Elon Musk To Discuss Starlink Internet Service’s Progress At MWC: What To Expect? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Elon Musk has is the epicenter of several trending topics. Be it Dogecoin crypto or Starlink's blazing fast internet service. Particularly, Elon Musk will be discussing Starlink's progress at the ongoing Mobile World Congress. Presently, Starlink is up and running in a couple of regions, mainly in North America, while it's open for pre-registration in India.

Elon Musk To Discuss Starlink's Progress

Elon Musk's Starlink project has been one of the most talked topics about across the world. Presently around 1,700 Starlink satellites are orbiting in the low-Earth orbit. Elon Musk says the project requires a total of at least 40,000 satellites to cover nooks and corners of the Earth with internet service.

As mentioned, the Starlink internet service is presently running in North America in regions limited to the USA and Canada. With the growing number of subscribers, Elon Musk is surely happy. However, there are still plenty of roadblocks the satellite-based internet service provider needs to overcome. That said, a report by the Wire reveals a couple of other problems users are facing.

Elon Musk's Starlink Internet Service Has Problems?

One of the problems the users in North America are facing is the heatwave. While there's nothing unusual about that, the Starlink internet receiving equipment seems to be having a couple of issues. "I'm gonna have to spray it with a garden hose to reboot my internet... That just feels so wrong," a Reddit user who said he lives in Arizona posted earlier this month.

The message further read: "Offline: Thermal shutdown" and "Starlink will reconnect after cooling down." To note, every Starlink subscriber gets a Starlink kit, which includes the Starlink dish that requires a clear view of the Northern Sky to communicate with the satellites. Apart from the dish, the kit also includes a router and a mount.

Normally when you have internet connections via a fiber cable, these seasonal heating and temperature rising issues don't come to the surface. Moreover, countries like India will surely have a harder time as the tropical climate is generally hot most of the year.

Elon Musk: Richest Man On Earth And Bankruptcy

Apart from this problem, Starlink also has another major hurdle to deal with: bankruptcy. Sending thousands of satellites requires massive amounts of investments and at the same time, investors expect returns. While subscribers are slowly building up, the numbers still don't match expectations.

In this scenario, Elon Musk could be facing bankruptcy with Starlink. However, Musk is confident that this wouldn't happen, even though several similar projects/companies have shut down. Musk is expected to give us more details about Starlink and its progress at the MWC event.

