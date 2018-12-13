Ericsson announces Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator (GAIA) in India

Ericsson has announced an innovation hub in Bengaluru (India) focused on performing research and development using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The GAIA or the Global Artificial Intelligence Accelerator will be working on solving various problems of the telecom industry with the help of AI automation technologies.

Ericsson will collaborate with various telecom service providers and startups to find solutions to the multiple problems faced by the telcos. Ex: with the AI, the company will be able to detect a future problem, and the AI will be able to resolve the issue remotely, which prevents the claustrophobic consequences face by the end users.

The company will be creating 150 jobs in India, especially in the data scientists, engineering, and software development field. According to Ericsson, there is be about 4.1 billion 5G users across the world by 2024, which will generate a lot of data, which requires a lot of infrastructures, which again results in the increased number of problems to solve.

With GAIA, the company will be able to make progress with the help of AI and ML, which leads to faster problem-solving evolution, especially in the telecom sector.

5G is not only for smartphones

Ericsson also discussed the various applications of the 5th generation wireless technology or 5G, where the 5G technology will be used in Farming, Sanitation, health care, automation and more. Compared to 4G, 5G will offer high-speed data transfer, which enables additional large-scale applications.

Sanjeev Tyagi, head of Ericsson R&D Bengaluru said

The setting up of Global AI Accelerator in India is a testament to Ericsson's long-term commitment to India, to rich the talent pool as well as the vibrant ecosystem available in the country. GAIA has been set up as a central unit to be able to accelerate projects across Ericsson's portfolio across the four business areas as well as customer projects across the five market areas.