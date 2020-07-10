ENGLISH

    Excitel Expands Its Broadband Services In Lucknow And Kanpur, Launches Six New Plans

    By
    |

    If we talk about one sector that has been benefitted a lot due to work from home, then it is the broadband sector. Almost all internet service providers are enjoying this period as demand has been increased by many folds. In fact, the companies have launched several benefits to attract new users, and now Excitel has one again bring some offers for its customers.

    Excitel Expands Its Broadband Services In Lucknow And Kanpur

     

    Excitel New Broadband Offer

    Excitel is offering its services Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and now it is expanding its services in Lucknow and Kanpur. Currently, the company has introduced six plans in Lucknow and Kanpur. The first plan is priced at Rs. 699, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed for one month. The plan is known as Excitel Fiber 100 699, while Rs. 565 is offering broadband services for three months and known as Excitel Fiber 100 3M 1694.

    The Excitel Fiber 100 6M 2940 is valid for six months, and if anyone wants to buy this plan on a monthly basis, then it will cost you Rs. 490. Then, there's a plan of Rs. 436, which ships 100 Mbps speed and known as Excitel Fiber 100 12M 5230. Similarly, Excitel Fiber 100 6 plus 3 plan is valid for one month at 100 Mbps speed. The Excitel Fiber WFH 100 3 plus 1 is priced at Rs. 508.

    Excitel Expansion Plans

    Meanwhile, the company is planning to expand its services into Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities. This means that telecom operators are not offering good broadband services in these parts of the country. In fact, the company is planning to add 50,000 customers by the end of 2021. Vivek Raina, co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said, "We aim to go to every underserved area of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities which till now have been mostly neglected by telcos."

    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 15:00 [IST]
