Excitel Launches Three New Work From Home Broadband Plans

Excitel has announced the launch of new plans in the country. The company has launched three plans to help its customers who are working from home as data needs have been increased during the second wave of COVID-19.

These newly launched plans start from Rs. 565 and go up to Rs. 752. The company said that these plans are designed to help or support customers to meet their data usage during the lockdown. So, let's have a look at all the new plans, which are launched for working from home.

Excitel Work From Home Plans: Details

The company has launched three plans, which are priced at Rs. 565, Rs. 638, and Rs. 752 respectively. The first plan of Rs. 565 offers 100 Mbps speed for three months. The company said that this plan is suitable for streaming, while the second plan of Rs. 638 ships 200 Mbps speed.

Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 752 per month, which delivers 300 Mbps speed. This pack is designed to offer a good gaming experience to all customers. Notably, these packs do not include GST rates.

In addition, the company said that these plans are available in all 35 cities. All consumers can contact customer support to update their existing plans. Vivek Raina, Co-founder, and CEO, Excitel, said that the user base has been increased to 75 percent during the lockdown, which is why we have launched new plans for the customers.

Excitel Plans To Increase Its Reach In India

Apart from launching new plans, Excitel plans to add more than 50 cities this year. This comes after Excitel launched plans in Andhra Pradesh; Farrukhabad, Akbarpur, Sonbhadra, Mangalore, Karnataka, Padrauna, Telangana, Rawatsar in Rajasthan; Kakinada, and Bhimavaram.

The internet company also announced that services in these locations will start soon and all users will get OTT app benefits like Voot Select and Zee5. Excitel has huge plans to expand its services and tariff packs in the country, which is good as internet demand has been increased in the country.

So, we believe that these plans are expected to attract new users who are working from home. It also helps the company to increase its user base.

