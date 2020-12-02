Excitel Revises Broadband Plans; Offering High Speed At Rs. 50 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Excitel has announced a new pack of Rs. 399, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed if a user chooses this pack for a year. This pack is available in 17 cities in the country. The new pack is available for one month, three months, four months, six months, nine months, and 12 months.

These packs are already effective from Tuesday (December 1, 2020). Excitel also said revised packs are offering high-speed data, without any FUP or limit on the data. So, now we are listing those plans that are revised by the company.

Excitel Revised Plans: Details

It is worth mentioning that the company is offering 100 Mbps speed for Rs. 699 per month. But now, if you purchase this plan for the same validity, then you have to pay Rs. 4,788, which means that price drops by Rs. 399 per month.

"We are offering 100 Mbps speed without any data restrictions at an affordable cost of Rs. 399/month. Our packages are truly unlimited, moderately priced and we try to deliver the best in class services and technology within that price," Vivek Raina, CEO, and Co-Founder, Excitel, said

Besides, the company said that if any user pays an extra Rs. 50, then he or she can get 200 Mbps speed against 100 Mbps. While the 200 Mbps plan is available at Rs. 449 per month and Rs. 5,388 per year. Likewise, after extra paying Rs. 50 users can avail of 300 Mbps speed for Rs. 499 per month.

These plans are available in 17 cities, such as Ghaziabad, Rohtak, Unnao, Kanpur, Jhansi, Bangalore Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Gurgaon. However, the company is planning to take this number to 50 by the end of the next year. It seems that the work from home scenario has increased the demand for internet and in order to fulfill the growing demand Excitel has come up with this offer, where users can avail good amount of data at affordable prices

