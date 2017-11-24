Facebook launches digital, startup training hubs for small businesses in India

Facebook has introduced digital training and start-up training hubs in India. These hubs are aimed at assisting the small businesses and people grow by providing them the digital skills that they actually need to stay competitive in the current digital economy.

Facebook announced that it plans to train over half a million people in India by the year 2020 via these online training hubs those are being rolled out initially in India. It has been announced that the learning curriculum offered by these training hubs will be personalized to the needs of the individuals and will be available both in English and Hindi on mobile, a platform used by 217 million people in the country.

It has been announced by the social networking giant that equipping people with skills, knowledge, and tools is believed to be the best way to prepare India to succeed the current digital world.

To develop this personalized learning curriculum, Facebook has worked with many organizations such as Digital Vidya, DharmaLife, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) and the government's StartupIndia initiative.

The learning curriculum comprises of vital skills needed by the digital skill seekers and tech entrepreneurs such as how to go on with their ideas, how to hire, how to get funding, legal hurdles and regulations to consider, how to build a good reputation online and many other vital skills.

Basically, the curriculum will be able to teach a small business owner how creating an online presence, helping a tech entrepreneur to turn his or her product idea into a startup with the necessary practical business advice, and helping a non-profit business reach potential donors and new communities.

Facebook has announced that the digital training hub will provide free social as well as content marketing training for anyone who is interested to develop digital skills and knowledge from students to entrepreneurs.

Facebook has added that initiatives such as "SheMeansBusiness" and "Boost Your Business" have trained over 60,000 small businesses including 12,000 women entrepreneurs in the country.