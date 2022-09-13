Just In
- 1 hr ago Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro AnTuTu Performance Comparison
- 1 hr ago Why Is Google Pushing For RCS Messaging & Why Apple Should Use It?
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launched in India With 5000mAh Battery; Price and Specs
- 3 hrs ago Kodak Unveils Affordable QLED Smart TVs With Google TV; Key Specs & Price
Don't Miss
- News F-16 sales to Pakistan problematic for India
- Automobiles Log9 Materials Partners With Gravton Motors - Electric Scooter With 15 Minutes Charging Time
- Lifestyle Emmys Awards 2022: Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Andrew Garfield, And Others Dazzled On The Red Carpet Fashion
- Education AIMA MAT Admit Card 2022 to be out on September 13: know how to download and more
- Movies Godfather 1st Single Promo Featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi & Salman Khan Will Be Out Today At 5:05 PM
- Finance Former RBI deputy governor Kanungo, Kaushik Dutta join BharatPe board
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2022: EaseMyTrip becomes the presenting partner of T20 Tournament
- Travel Machu Picchu: A Symbol of The Incan Empire
Flipkart Big Billion Days Dates Revealed: Checkout the Top Deals Here
Flipkart has officially announced that the 2022 edition of the Big Billion Days will take place between the 23rd and 30th of September. On top of that, Flipkart Plus users can get early access to all the deals available during the Big Billion Days.
During the 9th edition of the Big Billion Days, users can also pre-book the deals by paying Re. 1 as a token advance. The Walmart-owned e-commerce platform will also have 30 'Special Edition' collectibles from 90+ brands across categories.
To improve first and last mile delivery during the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart has opened over 100 new last-mile delivery hubs and it also recently opened its biggest fulfillment center in Hariyana, capable of processing one million shipments per day.
The company will also continue to offer open-box delivery service in select pin codes. As a part of sustainability efforts, Flipkart will deploy thousands of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country to reduce its carbon footprint.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Offers
During the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022, users can get a 10 percent instant discount on pre-paid transactions made using select debit and credit cards. The e-commerce platform will also offer up to Rs. 1,00,000 credit for select customers under Flipkart Pay Later scheme.
Top Deals On Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022
Flipkart has started to tease some of the most exciting deals of the upcoming annual sale. The brand has already confirmed that devices like the Google Pixel 6a will be available for just Rs. 27,699, while the Nothing Phone (1) will retail for Rs. 28,999. Similarly, phones like the Poco F1 have also received a massive discount, which will be available for just Rs. 21,999 during the Big Billion Days 2022.
The Motorola Edge 30 will also be available for Rs. 22,749, and just like last year, Flipkart will also have massive deals on discounts on Apple iPhones like the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 11.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470